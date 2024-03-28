Indore, March 28: The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while granting protection to a live-in couple, both 19 years old, issued a cautionary note about the potential hardships and complications that young people may encounter when entering relationships at an early age, particularly away from their families. The court also noted that while “certain rights have been conferred by the Constitution, it is not necessary to enjoy and enforce them”.

According to a report in TOI, Justice Subodh Abhyankar, in an order dated March 14, noted that the petitioners were adults and had chosen to live together against their families’ wishes. The court directed the police to ensure the couple’s safety, stating that the young man, being a major, has the right to live as per his own will, and if he so chooses, his decision should be protected from external interference. HC on Minor Girl Impregnated: Punjab and Haryana High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Youth for Consensually Impregnating Minor Wife.

However, Justice Abhyankar expressed concern about the choices young people are making today. He reminded that while the Constitution confers certain rights, it is not necessary to exercise and enforce them all. HC on Husband-Wife Relation: Both Husband and Wife Are Duty-Bound To Create Congenial Family Atmosphere, Says Calcutta High Court.

He further noted that India does not provide allowances to the unemployed, implying that if young people are not dependent on their parents, they must earn their own livelihood and that of their partner.

He warned that entering the struggle of life at an early age could affect one’s chances of enjoying other opportunities and acceptance in society. He added that it could be more challenging for a girl who could become pregnant at an early age, leading to further complications.

“It is far more difficult for a girl who can also become pregnant at an early age, leading to further complications in her life. Thus, discretion is advised while opting for such choices and enforcing such rights, as it is one thing to have the rights and another to enforce them,” it said.

The court, however, granted police protection citing a 2018 Supreme Court judgment which opined that a couple involving two adults have a right to live together, even if they are not legally eligible to marry.

In their petition, the couple had said they are living together in Khargone but fear some action may be taken by the girl’s family. The boy works as a labourer, according to people aware of their details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).