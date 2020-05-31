Amit Shah Amid India-China Face-Off: 'Befitting Reply if Someone Tries to Take What's Ours'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 31: Amid the ongoing border turbulence between India and China, Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern statement on the country's approach towards territorial rows. Shah, who was interacting with news channels on the completion of Narendra Modi government's sixth year in power, said India has never believed in the idea of territorial domination but would not back down when it comes to safeguarding its own land.

"We don't want to take anything from anyone. But a befitting reply would be given if someone tries to take what is ours," Shah was quoted as saying by the official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rajnath Singh Says PLA Has Tried to Move More Into Our Territory.

Shah's statement not only comes amid the Sino-Indian border dispute in Ladakh sector, but also in backdrop of the new political map issued by neighbouring Nepal. Through the map, the communist regime in Kathmandu has laid claim to border territories which it so far accepted as part of India.

What Amit Shah Said

Shah's remark was preceded by an incrementing claim by his Cabinet-colleague and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While speaking to a leading news channel, the latter claimed that China's People Liberation Army (PLA), in the past few days, has attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.

"PLA has moved beyond the point where they used to (patrol). They say that India is developing infrastructure in the region. But we will do so as the area falls under our territory. For the people residing in the region, development is necessary," Singh said.

The Defence Minister, however, added that the matter would not escalate and be diffused in a peaceful manner by the two sides. Diplomatic and military channels are being used to discuss the issue and find a resolution.