Amit Shah Health: Home Minister Quashes Rumours of Him Being Unwell, Asks People Not to Indulge in Spreading Misinformation

New Delhi, May 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday quashed rumours about his deteriorating health condition. Amit Shah posted his statement on his official Twitter handle. He said that some people were spreading fake news about his ill health or even about his death. The Home Minister added that earlier he did not pay attention to these rumours as he was very busy with his work at a when the entire country was combating with coronavirus. Fact Check: Amit Shah Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind The Fake News Image Going Viral.

Shah stated, “He felt the need to reply to all the fake information being spread about him only after his party workers started to pray for his health after believing these rumours. As per Hindu religion, these type of rumours about a person improves his health.” He appealed to people not to waste their time by indulging in spreading these rumours and let him continue with his work.

Amit Shah's Tweet:

The Home Minister thanked all his party workers who were worried and prayed for his health life. He said that he did not have any grudges for those people who spread this misinformation on social media. Recently, a picture of fake tweet attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms.

People are sharing the image of the fake tweet as evidence to suggest that Shah is unwell. The fake tweet has quoted Shah as saying that he is ill and suffering from bone cancer. Many people also shared his recent pictures and claimed that he lost weight and was not looking healthy. A month back, fake news also surfaced that the Home MInister had tested positive for COVID-19.