Amphan to Intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in Next Few Hours, Says IMD

Cyclone (Representational Image)

New Delhi, May 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 6 hours."Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'AMPHAN'over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 86.4°E, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha).

To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the next six hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday. "To cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in afternoon/evening of May 20 as VSCS," it further said. Amphan Cyclone Close to Paradip in Odisha, Vulnerable Districts Put on Alert, Directed to Keep Flood Shelters Ready.

A dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Jhumpura, Keonjhar, Patna, Saharpada and Champua block of Keonjhar district; Sukruli, Raruan and Karajia blocks of Mayurbhanj district, by Special Relief Organisation of the Odisha government.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent its 10 teams to Odisha and seven teams to West Bengal in view of the approaching Cyclone Amphan. While the NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal's South 24 Pragnas, North 24 Pragnas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly, they have been sent to Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The NDRF is monitoring the situation and working with states and their disaster management teams, and the IMD.

