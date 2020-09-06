Lakhimpur Kheri, September 6: In an incident of mob-lynching in Uttar Pradesh, Nirvendra Mishra, a former three-time MLA from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, was beaten to death by a group of people on Sunday following a property dispute. Mishra's son was also beaten by the group. His condition is reported to be critical. The incident took place in Trikolia Padua of Tehsil Palia. Mishra was elected as Independent MLA thrice from Nidhasan assembly seat. Ex-BSP Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants in Kanpur.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the disputed land near the main bus stop of Trikolia Padua belongs to the former MLA. The matter is in court. Kishan Kumar Gupta, who also claimed ownership over the land, reached the disputed land with hundreds of his accomplices with the aim to capture the land. Mishra also reached the place with his men. Army Man's Father Killed, Pregnant Wife Thrashed over Land Dispute in UP's Amethi.

Statement by Mishra's Son:

Nirvendra Mishra, former 3-time MLA from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a group of people following a dispute. Serious allegations against police levelled by the family of the deceased ex-MLA, reports @KanwardeepsTOIpic.twitter.com/7UjqWeKDSI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 6, 2020

News Report of The Incident:

Soon, the scuffle broke out. Gupta's men thrashed the former MLA. The former lawmaker's son, who tried to rescue his father was also beaten up by the men of the rival party. Mishra and his son were taken to a nearby hospital. The former MLA was declared brought dead by doctors. Mishra's family alleged that Police supported Gupta. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

