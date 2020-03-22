Anand Mahindra Says Mahindra Group Will Manufacture Ventilators, Donates 100% Salary to Help Raise Fund For Vulnerable Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday said, in light of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, his company will take a number of steps to help the government in fighting against the deadly virus. In a series of tweets, Anand Mahindra said manufacturing facilities at Mahindra Group will start making ventilators. He also announced to donate his salary for a fund being raised to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Marriott President Arne Sorenson Gives Up Salary For Rest of 2020 For Staff Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Turns Emotional, Takes Two-Month Pay Cut.

"A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators (sic)," Anand Mahindra pointed out. "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators," he announced. Jack Ma Joins Twitter, Says 'First Shipment of Masks & Coronavirus Test Kits to US From Shanghai to be Shipped Soon'.

Anand Mahindra's Tweets:

—A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. —However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. (2/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra further announced that temporary care facilities can be built at places run by Mahindra Holidays. The company has several resorts and hotels. "Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities," he tweeted. Speaking of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Mahindra Group CEO said he will raise a fund to help small businesses and self-employed people, who are worst hit by this outbreak.

Mahindra Group to Manufacture Ventilators Amid Coronavirus Outbreak:

—Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities. —The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self employed) (4/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

"I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem," he added in his tweet.

Anand Mahindra to Donate His Salary For Fund For Coronavirus Victims:

—We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems (5/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, tech executives such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have already pledged to help the frontline organisations and healthcare workers. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 341 on Sunday.