Patna, January 24: Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who was named an accused in a case related to the exchange of fire on the outskirts of Patna a couple of days ago and was wanted by police, surrendered before a court in Barh on Friday and was sent to jail. Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awkash Kumar told PTI, "The former MLA surrendered before the court and has been sent to Beur jail." Police had registered three FIRs in connection with the firing incident, he added.

The firing took place on Wednesday evening when Anant Singh's convoy was attacked in Mokama. The Sonu-Monu gang allegedly carried out the assault, firing indiscriminately. Singh's supporters retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Eyewitnesses claimed that 60 to 70 rounds were fired, though police claimed 16-17 rounds. Singh had escaped unhurt in the incident. Mokama Firing Case: Former MLA Anant Singh Identifies Accused As Sonu and Monu, Labels Them ‘Kidnappers and Thieves’, FIR Registered.

Anant Singh Surrenders in Barh Court

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Former MLA Anant Singh surrendered before Barh court in Mokama firing case. Visuals of the former MLA as he arrives at Beur jail. pic.twitter.com/1d7HQtPLeK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

In a related incident, fresh firing was reported at Hamza village under Panchmahal police station in Mokama here on Friday. Kumar said, "Three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. The firing took place in front of Mukesh Singh's house. Senior officials are on-site, and investigations are underway."

Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspects, Sonu and Roushan, in connection with Wednesday's firing. According to police, the Sonu-Monu gang targeted Mukesh Singh, a resident of Hamza village and a former associate of the gang, who had reportedly sought Anant Singh's help. Bihar: Firing Between Two Groups in Mokama Involving Ex-MLA Anant Singh.

Anant Singh, known as 'Chhote Sarkar,' is a gangster-turned-politician who has represented the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar multiple times. His MLA wife recently joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) from the opposition RJD.

Singh was disqualified from the assembly in June 2020 after being convicted in a case involving the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and grenades from his ancestral home in 2018. However, in August 2024, the Patna High Court acquitted him of these charges and ordered his release from jail.