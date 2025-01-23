Patna (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): On firing incident on former Mokama MLA Anant Singh, Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said that police have received information that an incident of firing took place between two gangs in Nauranga village in Mokama area under the jurisdiction of Pachmala Police Station limits on Wednesday evening.

Reportedly, one of the gangs involved in the clash is affliated to former MLA Anant Singh.

SP Vikram Sihag said, "The police received a call that an incident of firing took place between two gangs in Nauranga village in Mokama area under the jurisdiction of Pachmala Police Station limits in the evening. A team immediately reached the spot...The gangs flew away. No one has been injured...FSL team is present at the spot and investigating..."

"During the initial investigation, it came to now that both gangs clashed over putting a lock on a house in a nearby village. For now, no injuries have been reported. A case is being registered."

Till now, the local villagers have told us that about fifteen rounds were fired, but in the inspection of the incident spot, we have found only three round cartridges...Further investigation is underway..."

Earlier, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rakesh Kumar said that the police have recovered three shell casings from the spot.

"We received information that firing was taking place in Nauranga village. After that, the station head and all personnel reached the location. We have recovered three shell casings from here. We are identifying those involved, and based on that, further action will be taken. It is being reported that the former MLA had come here with his supporters. As per the people in the village, the former MLA (Anant Kumar Singh) and his supporters were involved in the firing. We are currently identifying those who fired the shots," ASP Kumar said while speaking to the media.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket. The Mokama seat is currently being represented by Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who won the seat on the RJD ticket.

Anant Singh is serving a 10-year prison sentence in an Arms case, after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. (ANI)

