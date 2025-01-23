Patna (Bihar) [India], January 23 (ANI): Responding to the incident of firing that took place between two gangs in the Mokama area under Pachmala Police Station limits here on Wednesday evening, former MLA Anant Singh has alleged that one of his people got injured in the neck after two opened fire at his group.

The former MLA identified the alleged accused involved in the firing incident as Sonu and Monu and called them "kidnappers and thieves."

Talking to ANI Singh said, "Two people fired and one of my people got injured in the neck. Sonu and Monu are kidnappers and thieves. They loot people's fields. They are thieves and their father is a dacoit. He roams around with a pistol. If the police had been taking action, I would not have been worried. I demand that there should be an inquiry."

"But the police takes money and takes no action. Sonu and Monu are like the chiefs of the police. I want that people should be safe. I don't demand any security. It is the government's call whether I would go to jail or not. I stand with the people. So what if there is a case against me? I stand with the people. I don't care about the case," he said.

The incident reportedly happened when Anant Singh, a strongman in the region reached Nauranga village along with his men to settle some disputes brought to his notice by some locals.

Barh ASP Rakesh Kumar told ANI, "Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, naming more than five individuals, including Sonu, Monu, and Anant Singh. The investigation is underway, and police are looking into all aspects of the case."

According to the initial police investigation, the clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over property and a loan amount. The situation escalated when Sonu and Monu allegedly seized a house belonging to Mahesh Singh. In support of Mahesh Singh, former MLA Anant Singh reached the location, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties, said ASP Rakesh Kumar.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 Assembly election on an RJD ticket. The Mokama seat is currently represented by Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, who also won the seat on the RJD ticket.

Anant Singh is serving a 10-year prison sentence in an Arms case after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. (ANI)

