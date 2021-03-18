Gandhinagar, March 18: The Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and the Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have their buses operations in the city from Thursday. This comes amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the city. The operations will remain suspended until further orders, as reported by the news agency ANI. COVID-19 Surge in Gujarat: All Restaurants, Malls, Club Houses To Remain Shut After 10 PM in 8 Areas of Ahmedabad.

In order to curtail the surge in COVID-19 cases, the administration has reportedly has also ordered a temporary shut down of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice. On Wednesday, Ahmedabad reported 271 new coronavirus cases and one death. Gujarat Reports 1,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Update by ANI:

Gujarat: Due to the increasing number of COVID19 cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation to remain suspended from today until further orders pic.twitter.com/W8ugvhfqXA — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Gujarat has so far recorded 281,173 COVID-19, 271,433 recoveries, and 4,430 deaths. With 1,122 new coronavirus cases being reported on Wednesday, the total active cases in the state now stands at 5,310. This is the first time since December last year that the state has recorded more than 1,000 single day rise in coronavirus cases.

