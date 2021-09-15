Visakhapatnam, September 15: A man allegedly murdered his father in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Gampa Appa Rao. The incident took place in Tekkalipalem in the Sabbavaram Mandal of the district. Roa killed his 80-year-old father, Gampa Swamy Naidu, over a property dispute. The accused also assaulted his mother. Tamil Nadu: Drunk Man Stabs Father to Death With Sharp Knife After Heated Argument in Chennai.

The accused allegedly slit the throat of his father with a sharp-edged weapon. As per The Times of India report, Rao and his family attacked Naidu for the property when he was working on his farmland. The accused was reportedly pressuring the deceased for giving him 30 percent of his farmland. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Upset Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Engagement, Man Attacks Girl, Slits Her Wrist; Later Tries To Commit Suicide.

According to the media report, Rao, his wife, and his two sons allegedly tried to kill his mother. They allegedly strangulated the woman. After she fell ill, the accused left her to die on the farmland. The accused’s mother was spotted by her relative and was rescued. The police have started an investigation into the case. Rao and his family members have been arrested.

Last week, another shocking incident had surfaced from Hyderabad where a man allegedly killed his father-in-law after a heated argument with his wife. The incident took place at Aditya Nagar in Miyapur. The accused had married the victim’s daughter, and the couple has three children. The couple often had marital disputes.

