Chennai, August 31: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu where a man attacked his ex-girlfriend after the duo had a breakup and later tried to kill himself. Reports inform that the 25-year-old man slit his former partner’s hand, abdomen and also attacked her cousin while she tried to rescue her sister. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in the woman's house in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar on Sunday. After injuring the two sisters, the man later slit his own wrist and tried to end his life. The cops have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and initiated probe.

The TOI quotes Police saying that the accused identified as Saravanan Immanuel of Moulivakkam, and 22-year-old Sandhya got acquainted through social media two years ago. The duo was in a relationship but mutually had a break up mutually two months ago. The woman got engaged last week and the man was upset over this. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Biker Thrashes 72-year-Old Man to Death in Coimbatore After He Rebukes Him For Honking Continuously.

After the incident took place, a complaint was lodged by the woman’s family in which they said that the accused reached their house around 12.30 pm on Sunday and started attacking her with a knife. The woman's cousin Gomathi, tried to intervene but the man attacked her too. After being attacked, the duo cried for help while the man locked himself in a restroom in the house, slit his wrist and neck and collapsed. The trio were rushed to the hospital by the neighbours in an ambulance and alerted police about the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).