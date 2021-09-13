Chennai, September 13: A man in Chennai allegedly hacked his father to death while he was in an inebriated state. Reports inform that the 20-year-old man stabbed his father with a knife and fled from the spot. According to a report by TOI, the accused, identified as Prakash lived in a separate rented house in the same locality as that of his father.

The report states that the victim, identified as Selvam, had sent his son away in a rented house a few months ago. He had done this as his son was addicted to liquor. On the day of the incident, Prakash reached Selvam's house to meet his mother. Anguished over his drinking habits, an argument broke out between Selvam and Prakash over the same issue. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Upset Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Engagement, Man Attacks Girl, Slits Her Wrist; Later Tries To Commit Suicide.

A while later Prakash allegedly stabbed Selvam with a knife and fled the spot. Soon after the incident was reported, Police swung to action and began an investigation into the case. Selvam was rushed to the government hospital in K K Nagar, but was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities. The accused has been arrested by the MGR Nagar police in connection with the crime.

