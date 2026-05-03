Andhra Pradesh Road Horror: 2 Youths Burnt Alive After Car Hits Bike in Anantapur, Separate Road Rage Incident Reported in Hyderabad’s Meerpet

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Amaravati, May 3: In a horrific accident, two young men were burnt alive when a motorbike they were riding caught fire after being hit by a car in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. The accident occurred late on Saturday night on the national highway at Aravakuru Cheruvu Cross in Kuderu mandal.

According to police, a Bolero car hit the bike coming from the opposite direction. The petrol tank of the bike exploded under the impact of the crash, resulting in a fire that engulfed the two-wheeler. Both people riding the bike were trapped in the flames and died on the spot. Maharashtra Tragedy: 5-Month-Old Infant Killed As Mother Attempts To Cross Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

After hitting the bike, the speeding car rammed into an autorickshaw, which overturned. A person travelling in the three-wheeler suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the government hospital at Anantapur. The deceased were identified as Ajit Kumar (20) and Akash (22). Police identified the victims with the help of the registration number of the bike. The two friends were on their way to Anantapur town for some work late last night.

Akash, the only son of his parents, used to drive a tractor to eke out a living, while Ajith did welding work in their village in Vajrakaruru mandal in the same district. Meanwhile, in a shocking incident of road rage, a car driver drove the vehicle for about two kilometres with a man on the bonnet after a fight over a road accident. The incident occurred in Meerpet in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

A man and his son were riding a motorbike, which was hit by a car. According to eyewitnesses, this led to a heated argument between them. The car driver allegedly attacked the father-son duo and then tried to escape from the spot. The man riding the bike tried to stop the car by clinging to the car's bonnet, but the driver did not stop the vehicle. Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos).

The person at the wheel drove the car for about two kilometres and returned to the accident spot with the bike rider still clinging to the bonnet. With the locals raising an alarm, the car driver fled the spot. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, which registered a case and took up an investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).