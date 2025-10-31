In a disturbing incident from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, a 25-year-old woman and her toddler son were locked in a dark room for ten days without food, water, electricity, or access to a toilet after she refused her in-laws’ shocking demand. The woman, married to Ranjith for two years, was allegedly pressurised to have sex with her brother-in-law Praveen so the family could “bless” him with a male child. When she resisted, her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law brutally confined her and her child, depriving them of basic necessities. The ordeal came to light when the case reached the State Human Rights Commission, prompting police intervention. Officers rescued the woman and her son and took the accused family members into custody. Jhansi Shocker: Husband Throws Wife Off Roof After She Refuses to Have Sex With Him, Investigation Underway.

Woman Pressurised to Sleep With Husband’s Brother, Locked in Dark Room for 10 Days

ఏపీలో అమానవీయ ఘటన..! బావతో వివాహేతర సంబంధం పెట్టుకోవాలని వివాహితను వేధించిన అత్తమామలు ఏలూరు జిల్లా జంగారెడ్డిగూడెంలో ఘటన అందుకు ఆమె నిరాకరించడంతో గత 10 రోజులుగా గదిలో బంధించిన అత్తమామలు విషయం తెలుసుకుని ఆమెను రక్షించిన పోలీసులు, మానవ హక్కుల సంఘాల నేతలు నిందితులపై కేసు నమోదు… pic.twitter.com/xsxAEx3xRV — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

