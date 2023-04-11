Agartala, April 11: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, officials said here on Tuesday.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification on Tuesday, said that the President has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra Appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Supreme Court collegium, on February 7, recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The collegium in a statement had said: "The collegiuma resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Mr. Justice Jaswant Singh, Mr. Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura." Judges’ Appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Announces Appointments of Chief Justices for Four High Courts.

Eversince Justice Singh retired on February 23, the post of Chief Justice in Tripura High Court has been lying vacant. Justice Singh served only for eight days in the post.

The Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur. All the northeastern states, excluding Sikkim, were earlier under the Gauhati High Court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).