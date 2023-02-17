New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointment on Twitter.

"Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Judge in Uttarakhand High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

"I extend my best wishes to him," Rijiju said.

