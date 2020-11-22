Rishikesh, November 22: Around 50 routine and special trains will be running for Haridwar from all over the country during the Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled to held in the initial months of 2021. Yogi Nagri railway station Rishikesh will also get operational during the fair. The railway station is the first one of the government's ambitious project of Rishikesh-Karanprayag Char Dham railway line. The construction work for Yogi Nagri station was completed in July this year, while the work is going on at Veerbhadra-Devprayag section of the railway line as well. Mumbai Local Trains Update: Indian Railways to Run 610 Additional Local Train Services From November 1.

"Trains to be plied during Kumbh fair though will also depend on Covid-19 spread and as per government guidelines during next few months. Already railway track broadening work at Laksar-Haridwar line is in full swing, railway over bridge construction and basic amenities are being developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Laskar and Jwalapur. Railways are well prepared to ferry passengers during Kumbh fair with best of facilities," said Ashutosh, general manager, Northern Railways told the Hindustan Times.

The Haridwar railway station has been given a special 'temple-shape' look. This is done to highlight the religious spirit of the city. Apart from this, four additional trains will be kept as reserve during the fair. A thermal scanner has also been put up at Roorkee railway station as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

