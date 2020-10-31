Mumbai, October 31: In a bid to reduce overcrowding in suburban local trains here, the Railways has decided to run 610 additional services starting November 1, an official said on Saturday.

According to a joint release issued by the Central Railway and Western Railway, with the addition of these services, the number of special suburban services will be increased to 2020.

Of the 610 services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network, while the remaining 296 will be plied on Western Railway, it was stated. The Railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai''s suburban network, of which 706 are run on the Central line and 704 on Western Railway. Mumbai Local Trains Update: All Passengers to be Allowed, Time Slots Proposed by Maharashtra Govt in Letter to Railways.

The Railways resumed local train services for persons employed in emergency and essential services on June 15, and has recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government proposed to the Railways to allow general public to board the suburban services during non-peak hours. The Railways has, however, stated that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers, instead of 80 lakh it used to ferry before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railways has appealed to travellers to "follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19".