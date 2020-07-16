Lakhimpur, July 16: Around 22 people reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding party in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. The wedding function was held at Garehoga area in Lakhimpur district on July 2. The district administration is now doing contact tracing of people who have tested positive for the deadly virus after attending the function. Assamese Couple Get Married Wearing Beautiful Silk Handloom Mask, Receives Praises on Social Media (Pics & Video).

“So far, we have found 22 persons, including a few women who tested positive for Covid-19. We are trying to find out other persons who also attended the marriage party. We are also trying to trace other persons who came into contact with the Covid-19 positive patients,” reported The India Today quoting Lakhimpur district civil hospital Superintendent Dr Nikhil Kakoti as saying.

Since Wednesday evening, 57 people have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. According to some media reports, many of the guests were from Guwahati, Jorhat and Sivsagar. The Number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed 250-mark on Thursday. There are over 102 active coronavirus cases in Lakhimpur. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 32,695 COVID-19 Cases And 606 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 9.68 Lakh Mark.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed 19,000-mark after 1,088 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also inched closer to 50. According to the union health ministry, there are currently, 6,400 active cases in Assam.

