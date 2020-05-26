Assamese Couple Get Married Wearing Beautiful Silk Handloom Mask, Receives Praises on Social Media (Pics & Video)

Assamese Couple Get Married Wearing Beautiful Silk Handloom Mask (Photo Credits: Kakali Das Facebook)

Coronavirus pandemic may have cancelled and postponed a lot of weddings and other happy occasions across countries, but an Assamese couple has found a way out. The bride and the bridegroom got married in their traditional attire, but with an addition. The duo wore silk facemasks to match with their wedding attire. Photos of the wedding ceremony which has gone viral on social media show the couple getting married in a function attended only by family, closed relatives and friends. The wedding took place on May 22 in Guwahati, Assam. The reusable face was designed by Nandini Borkakati were of Assam's Pat silk and is adorned with the traditional kingkhap motif. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Rajasthan Couple Ties Knot, Families Witness Rituals via Video Conference.

The video of the bride went viral on TikTok after her makeup artist Himadri Gogoi shared a video of the bride with a designer face mask on the social media platform. The video went viral, receiving over 2.1 million views and 1.27 lakh likes on the video-sharing application. The creative and beautiful idea of the face mask was highly praised on social media platforms. Online Nikah: Patna Couple Gets Married via Video Conferencing As Bihar Remains Under Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video.

Talking about the silk face mask, Guwahati-based fashion and textile designer Nandini Borkakati told The Indian Express said, "The idea was to leave the surgical approved protective masks for the medical staff, and encourage the population to wear more fabric-made masks with unique and creative designs." Appreciative comments continue in the comment boxes of the videos. Kakali Das who photographed the wedding too to Facebook sharing some stunning portraits forms the wedding. It has received over 34,000 views and comments appreciating the couple's unique idea.

After the lockdown began, couples have been getting married in various ways. In Madhya Pradesh, a couple got married to the groom using a stick to put the flower garland on the bride to follow the guidelines of social distancing. Online weddings became very popular with families attending the ceremony in their best clothes in front of laptop screens. What is interesting is lockdown has not stopped people from getting married across the country. Instead, people have been adopting creative ways while tying the knot.