Guwahati, April 9: As polling progressed in the Assembly elections on Thursday, Assam recorded a robust voter turnout, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process. According to the estimated polling trends available until 3.00 p.m., the state recorded a voter turnout (VTR) of 75.91 per cent, signifying a high degree of electoral participation across various constituencies.

The turnout figures suggest that voters in Assam are coming out in significant numbers despite the usual logistical and weather-related challenges. Compared to other regions voting on the same day, Assam is emerging as one with the highest participation rates, underscoring the keen political interest among its electorate. Assam is witnessing a high-voltage electoral battle on Thursday as polling will be held for all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the contest largely shaping up as a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. Assembly Election: Sizeable Voter Turnout of 59% in Assam at 1 Pm, 49% in Keralam.

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress party is attempting to stage a comeback after being voted out of power in 2016. According to official data, a total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Prominent names include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Keralam Assembly Elections 2026: KN Balagopal Sees 'positive Trend' for LDF Amid High Turnout.

Polling is taking place across 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts. The electorate comprises around 2.50 crore eligible voters, including nearly 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender category. Among political parties, Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF is contesting 30 seats, while NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have fielded 26 and 11 candidates, respectively. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP (18), UPPL (18), Trinamool Congress (22), and JMM (16), in addition to 258 Independent candidates.

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