Kollam (Keralam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Keralam Finance Minister and Kottarakkara LDF candidate KN Balagopal on Thursday expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) prospects, citing voter turnout and a "positive trend" across the state as polling progressed in the Assembly elections.

"A huge crowd of voters can be seen everywhere. There is a positive trend among the people for the LDF. The participation of voters shows that the democratic process is very positive. The polling percentage will be very high," Balagopal told ANI.

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Polling began at 7 am across Keralam's 140 constituencies in a single-phase election, with voters queuing outside booths to exercise their franchise. The election is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier in the day, Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar cast his vote in the high-profile Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram and termed the election "extremely important."

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After casting his vote, he told ANI, "This is an extremely important election. I am happy that I am a part of it as a voter and a candidate." Appealing to voters to come out in large numbers, he added, "I request every voter to cast their vote in this important election and make their vote about change."

Taking potshots at rival parties, the BJP leader asserted that his party has reshaped the political discourse in the state. "The Congress and CPM are forced by the BJP to talk about development. BJP-NDA's strong show in this election will change the political narrative and make politicians more accountable," he said.

Nemom, considered a key battleground, is witnessing a three-cornered fight with CPI(M)'s V Sivankutty seeking re-election, while Congress has fielded KS Sabarinadhan. The constituency has historically seen fluctuating fortunes, including the BJP's first-ever Assembly win in 2016.

Several prominent leaders also exercised their franchise. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote in Kannur, while Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan voted in Ernakulam. Other leaders, including Sunny Joseph and Hibi Eden, also participated in the polling process.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections is being held in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)