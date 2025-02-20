Guwahati, February 20: Congress Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) were attacked by unidentified persons at Rupohihat in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday, police said. Hussain, who had gone to attend a meeting of party workers, was attacked with cricket bats by a group of people who had their faces covered with black cloth, they said. Assam Congress, AIUDF MLAs Support Telangana's Ramzan Order.

The PSOs tried to protect the MP but were also attacked. The police have reached the spot and Hussain was rushed to a hospital. The MP's injuries are not known yet, they said. The attackers have fled from the spot. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited, officials said. Hussain had won from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat last year by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes.

MP Rakibul Hussain Attacked in Nagaon

Public attack Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain in Rupahihat. pic.twitter.com/PmFQQqfrCq — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) February 20, 2025

His son had contested the bypoll for the Samaguri assembly constituency, represented by Hussain for five terms, and had lost to BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma. Several incidents of violence were witnessed in the constituency and nearby areas in the run-up to the bypolls in November last year.