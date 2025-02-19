Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam's Congress MLA, Abdur Rashid Mandal on Wednesday supported the Telangana government's order on allowing state government Muslim employees to leave early during the month of Ramazan, and urging the Assam government to issue a similar rule.

"It is justified (Telangana government order), because during Ramzan, in the evening hours they are not in a position to work smoothly and decision taken by the Telangana and Andhra government is justified," Congress MLA told ANI.

While talking about if the Assam government should announce a similar rule, he added, "It will be a good decision if Assam government exempts their Muslim employees to leave an hour or two before their scheduled time."

Earlier last year, the Assam government had stopped the tradition to allow MLAs a few hours for their Friday prayers if the Assembly was in session, which was opposed by the Opposition parties, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Congress MLA, when asked about when the Assam government's decision told ANI, "It was opposed by all. It was by all political parties to keep their affiliation or recognition and all political parties opposition oppose that move the decision taken by the Assam government regarding continuation of prayers in on Friday."

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam highlighted how the Andhra Pradesh government has also issued a similar order, and welcomed the Telangana order.

"On behalf of All India United Democratic Front. I welcome the decision of the Telangana and is justified because they are fasting. TDP is also proposed the type of the issue, but I think TDP will have success in this issue, and I think but at the same time, the TDP is one of the partners in NDA (BJP) and in Assam," he told ANI.

On demolishing the rule for breaks during prayer time, he said, "Last time Assam has clearly stated that the prayer time of Friday, started since our assembly's inception, but presently the BJP government has stopped that," the AIUDF MLA said.Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently opposed order allowing Telangana government Muslim employees to leave work at 4 PM during the month Ramazan.

The Telangana Government has issued a government order permitting all the Government Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out-sourcing, boards, corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "Ramzan," i.e., from March 2 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period.

Following this order, TDP-led Andhra Pradesh also allowed a similar order today to allow muslim employees to leave early during Ramazan.

The BJP, on Tuesday attacked the state government, calling it a move to appease the Muslim community.

"The appeasement bug strikes the Congress government in Telangana, which has approved relaxed work hours for Muslim state employees during Ramzan. No such concessions are ever granted to Hindus when they fast during Navratri. This tokenism isn't about being sensitive to the religious beliefs of one community but about reducing them to a mere vote bank. It should be opposed," said BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X.

Another Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao slammed CM Revanth Reddy alleging that he was determined to prioritize one section of society.

P Muralidhar Rao said, "The Congress government in Telangana is once again indulging in blatant appeasement, approving relaxed work hours for Muslim employees during Ramzan while never extending such concessions to Hindus during Navratri or Jains during Paryushan." (ANI)

