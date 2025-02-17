New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned Assam CM Himanta Biswa's allegations of 'Pakistan-ISI link against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife and asked where the CM received such information from and what proof did he have for the same.

He further questioned why an FIR had not been lodged if any proof or information existed.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said "I don't know which Pakistani national's name he is taking, but first of all, the CM should tell where did this information come from? What proof does he have for this? If indeed some information came to him, then why has no FIR been lodged till now?"

Alvi further stated that the level of politics should not stoop so 'low' and there was a limit to everything.

"The level of politics should not stoop so low. There is a limit for everything. Defaming opposition leaders and their families by speaking in the media is not appropriate. Such statements are unfortunate..." he further said.

This comes after the Assam cabinet directed the state DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, and probe his conduct and "anti-India agenda" even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged Congress MP Gourav Gogoi over his remarks about appropriate legal action on the allegations relating to his wife, saying "this will expedite the process of inquiry".

Answering a query from ANI during a press conference regarding Gaurav Gogoi's remarks of taking "appropriate action" in wake of allegations against his wife and him, Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed any decision to move court and also said the matter needs to be probed seriously.

"India is a democratic country. Everybody can take appropriate action. If he goes to the Court, it will be very good. Then many matters which today we cannot speak of, we can speak before the judge...If he decides to go to the court, we will welcome that and this will expedite the process of inquiry. If anybody is innocent, they will be declared innocent by the court of law. We have no objection to it but this matter needs to be investigated very seriously," the Chief Minister said.

The resolution adopted by the Assam cabinet said "following scrutiny of Ali Sheikh's social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that he has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi a British national and wife of Gaurav Gogoi". (ANI)

