Guwahati, July 19: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with two more deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 79 in the state. According to details by the state government of Assam, so far, 108 animals have died at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in flood-related incidents. Giving details about the loss of wildlife, the state government said that 9 rhinos, 4 wild buffaloes, 7 wild boars, 2 swamp deers, 82 hog deers have died in the flood.

Around 19.8 lakh domesticated animals and over 13 lakh poultry birds were affected due to floodwater. The districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Morigaon, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Golaghat are the worst-hit. In the wake of the flood situation, the district administrations have set up 711 relief camps.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over flood situation, COVID-19 scenario and Baghjan gas well fire. During their conversation, the Prime Minister expressed his concern & solidarity with the people of Assam and assured all help. "PM Narendra Modi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding Assam floods, COVID-19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state" Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

The flood situation in Assam has crippled normal life for over more than month now as the Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Barak, Kushiyara and the Brahmaputra rivers continued to flow above the danger mark in many places. Reports inform that around 28 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts have been affected in the floods in the northeastern state. As per details by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), of the 28 lakh affected people, around 16.25 lakh are in four districts -- Dhubri (469,265), Goalpara (448,858), Barpeta (354,707) and Morigaon (351,620).

