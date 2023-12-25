Guwahati, December 25: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam’s Sonitpur district. Although six persons have been arrested on charges of murder, the police have not yet confirmed whether the woman was killed because the accused believed she was a witch.

The incident took place late on Sunday night at Bahbari village within the jurisdiction of Tezpur police station. The woman was taken to a nearby government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the police said. Delhi Horror: Nine-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped, Killed in Swaroop Nagar; Body Dumped Into Canal.

Susanta Biswa Sarma, the Superintendent of Police for Sonitpur district, said on Monday that a police team had rushed to the scene after receiving information from the locals. "We have arrested a few people from the village who allegedly set the woman in fire. They are being questioned. As of now, we cannot be certain if she was killed because she was suspected of practising witchcraft," Sarma said. Assam Shocker: Woman Killed on Suspicion of Being a Witch in Kokrajhar District, One Arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ajay Sanghar, Dhiraj Bhaguwar, Suraj Bhaguwar, Pinku Malhar, Baila Sanghar and Babul Nagdhar, all aged between 30 and 35 years. According to the police, the body has been sent to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Kati, the wife of Ram Kati, a local resident. Locals informed mediapersons that Sangeeta had previously been attacked and was prohibited from practicing witchcraft.

“It was believed that she practised witchcraft and black magic. She was taken to a field on Sunday night by a group of people, who with her family's assistance, burnt her alive,” according to the villagers.

