Guwahati, November 13: A woman was allegedly killed in Assam's Kokrajhar district on the suspicion of being a witch, officials said on Monday. The incident was reported at Bhogjhara Samarpur Village in Gossaigaon area under Assam’s Kokrajhar District and the deceased woman has been identified as Marshila Murmu. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Branded a ‘Witch’, Thrashed, Tortured With Hot Stones, Asphalt and Charcoal by In-Laws in Ajmer, Case Registered

After the incident came to light on Monday, the villagers in the area caught a person named Lakhan Tudu, who is a resident of Phulkumari Village, in the same locality, on suspicion of being involved in the woman's murder. Odisha Horror: Two Drunk Men Eat Flesh of Half-Burnt Dead Body During Cremation As Part of Witchcraft in Mayurbhanj, Detained

Tudu was later handed over to the police, who claimed that he had admitted to killing Murmu in a state of intoxication. Earlier in September, an old woman was savagely beaten to death by unnamed miscreants on the suspicion of being a witch. The incident happened in the Goalpara district.

