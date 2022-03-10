Election Commission of India had announced General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 8th January 2022. Along with the announcement of the elections, Commission also issued Revised Broad Guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections including victory processions during the period of COVID.

During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with Union Health Ministry and State Governments. Assembly Election Results 2022: Election Commission Lifts Ban on Victory Processions.

Viewing the current status of COVID-19 in these poll going states, Commission has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions. However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).