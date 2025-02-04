Aurangabad, February 4: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a farm lake in Aurangabad. The alleged incident came to light on Sunday morning, February 2, and occurred in Khupta village in Sillod taluka. It is reported that the deceased man demanded reservations for Marathas.

The deceased was identified as Samadhan Raibhan Kale (38), a resident of Khupta, Sillod, reports FPJ. Amol Dhakne, API of Ajanta Police Station, said that they recovered a suicide note from Kale's pocket in which he demanded a Maratha reservation. Speaking about the incident, Samadhan's cousin Gajanan Kale said that Samadhan was facing severe hardship and also had a huge loan on him. Maharashtra Shocker: Pet Labrador and 8 Stray Dogs Found Dead After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Biscuits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Probe Launched.

Gajanan further said that Kale had faced severe losses in farming due to natural calamities and soil fertility issues. He also revealed that Kale was an activist who was also associated with the Maratha reservation movement. Before ending his life, Kale wrote a suicide note. In his suicide note, Kale said that the government did not grant the reservation despite multiple agitations and rallies organised by the Maratha community. Aurangabad Road Accident: 3 Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Collision Between 2 Bikes in Bihar.

He also claimed that the state government had cheated the Maratha community. The suicide note further revealed that Kale was frustrated with the present condition of the community. Due to this, he ended his life. "At least, the government will wake up from the deep slumber after his death and his community will get reservation, as he had mentioned in the letter," Gajanan Kale said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

