Mumbai, January 3: Senior IPS officer and 26/11 terror attack hero Sadanand Vasant Date on Saturday assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, succeeding Rashmi Shukla, who retired after completing 37.5 years of service. Date formally took over at the state police headquarters around 4 pm, marking a significant leadership transition in the over two lakh-strong Maharashtra Police force.

A 1990-batch IPS officer, Date was heading the National Investigation Agency before being prematurely repatriated to his home cadre at the request of the Maharashtra government. His appointment as DGP was approved on December 31, paving the way for a two-year tenure at the helm of one of India’s largest state police forces. Who Is Sadanand Vasant Date, New NIA DG? Newspaper Delivery-Boy to Mumbai 26/11 Hero, Know About IPS Officer Who Will Now Head Elite NIA.

Sadanand Date Takes Charge As Maharashtra DGP

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra's newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Sadanand Vasant Date, assumed charge of his office. His predecessor, Rashmi Shukla, was also present on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/kk3rbPF3RP — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2026

Appointment Approved on December 31, 2-Year Tenure Begins

Earlier in the day, Date paid a courtesy visit to Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. The Chief Minister congratulated him on his appointment and extended best wishes for a successful tenure. The state government has indicated expectations of a renewed thrust on counter-terrorism, crime control, and internal security. Maharashtra Elections Over, MahaYuti Government Brings Rashmi Shukla Back As DGP.

26/11 Legacy and Gallantry

Widely respected as a tough and upright officer, Date is best known for his role during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Then serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region), he led a team that cornered terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital. Despite sustaining serious grenade splinter injuries, he continued the operation and was later awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.

Key Roles in Counter-Terrorism and Policing

After 26/11, Date volunteered to lead Maharashtra’s elite counter-terrorism unit, Force One, becoming its first chief. He also played a key role in strengthening the Anti-Terrorism Cell within the Mumbai Police. Over the years, he has served as Maharashtra ATS chief, the first Commissioner of Police of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Crime) in Mumbai, DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation, and IG (Operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Farewell to Outgoing DGP Rashmi Shukla

Outgoing DGP Rashmi Shukla, the first woman to head the Maharashtra Police, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Naigaon Police Ground. Her tenure saw several controversies, including cases linked to alleged phone-tapping during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which were later withdrawn after a change in power. She was also briefly transferred during the Assembly elections following opposition allegations of bias but was reinstated after the BJP-led government returned to office.

Addressing her farewell gathering, Shukla said she was proud that law and order remained stable during her tenure and that major festivals and elections were conducted peacefully. She also highlighted a significant decline in Naxalite activity in districts such as Gadchiroli and Gondia. With Sadanand Date now at the helm, expectations are high for a sharper focus on counter-terrorism preparedness and strengthening internal security across Maharashtra.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).