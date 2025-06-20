Balaghat, June 20: In a bizarre and rare incident from Khudsodi village in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, a venomous snake died just five minutes after biting a 25-year-old man named Sachin Nagpure. The shocking incident took place on Thursday morning when Sachin, a car mechanic, had gone to his farm around 7 am and accidentally stepped on the snake.

In retaliation, the snake bit him — but to everyone’s astonishment, the reptile writhed in pain and died within minutes. Sachin was rushed to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger. Baghpat Snake Bite Video: Youth Dies After Venomous Black Cobra Bites Him in Sleep in Uttar Pradesh.

What makes this case even more intriguing is Sachin’s belief that his blood might have been toxic to the snake due to his long-standing habit of brushing his teeth with twigs from various medicinal trees, such as Neem, Mango, Jamun, and Karanji. He said he has been using these herbal sticks for over 7–8 years. Meerut: Pet Dog Fights Off Venomous Snake To Protect Owner’s Family, Dies After 26 Bites in UP (Watch Videos).

Forest department ranger Dharmendra Bisen confirmed that such an incident is extremely rare and termed it a “rarest of rare” case. He suggested one possible explanation — the snake might have twisted sharply after biting, causing its venom sac to rupture internally.

The snake has been identified as a Dongarbelia, known to be highly venomous. The incident has gone viral on social media, with many baffled at how a venomous snake could die after biting a human. Further investigation is ongoing to understand the exact cause of the snake’s sudden death.

