A pet dog named Mini died after fighting off a venomous snake to save her owner's family in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the incident occurred on May 2 at around 3 AM when Russell's viper slithered into farmer Kallu’s house while the family was asleep. Mini spotted the snake and began barking, waking up the household, and then bravely fought the snake, holding it in her jaws despite being bitten at least 26 times. The family managed to catch the snake and release it into the forest, but Mini succumbed to the venom after battling for 27 hours under veterinary care. Rottweiler vs Cobra Viral Video: Dog Rips Venomous Snake in Half in Seconds During Terrifying Showdown, Chilling Instagram Reel of the Intense Face-Off Is Not for the Faint-Hearted (Watch).

