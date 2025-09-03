Mumbai, September 3: People are looking online to know if banks are open or closed on September 5 (Friday). "Is September 5 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on September 5?" are some of the questions whose answers people want to know. The term "5 september 2025 holiday" is also trending online. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) September bank holidays list, Friday, September 5, is a bank holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam. It must be noted that Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi or Milad-i-Sherif) is an essential Islamic holiday commemorating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Prophet Mohammad).

Hence, the answer to the question, "Is September 5 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a designated bank holiday. Banks will remain open in selected states where the RBI has not declared September 5 a bank holiday. As per the RBI's September bank holiday list, banks will stay shut in several states nationwide on Friday, September 5, for Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam. Eid-e-Milad 2025 Date in Rabi al-Awwal: When Is Mawlid 2025 in India? Know Date and Significance of the Annual Event That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Are Banks Open or Closed on September 5?

According to the RBI's bank holiday list for September 2025, banks will stay shut for business in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada on September 5 (Friday) for Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam.

The September 5 holiday falls under the RBI's "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act." That said, physical banking will remain operational on Friday, September 5, in places such as Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla. The next official bank holiday is on Saturday, September 6, because of Eid-e-Milad and Indrajatra, followed by banks remaining closed on Sunday, September 7, in view of the weekend holiday. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Hence, the answer to the question "Are banks open or closed on September 5?" is that banks are closed in selected places and open in other areas. Click here to check the RBI's official holiday calendar for September 2025.

