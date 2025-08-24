Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi, is the observance of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Rabi’ al-Awwal. Rabi al-Awwal 2025 start date is Sunday, August 24. The date varies each year depending on the sighting of the moon. For many Muslims around the world, Mawlid is a time to remember the life, teachings, and character of the Prophet, reflecting on his message of compassion, justice, and faith. This year, Mawlid 2025 or Eid-e-Milad 2025 falls on the evening of Thursday, September 4, 2025, till Friday, September 5, 2025, depending on moon sighting. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Wishes and Mawlid HD Images: Celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Quotes.

As per historical records, the celebration of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when some of the Tabi‘un began to hold sessions in which poetry and songs composed to honour Muhammad were recited and sung to crowds in the major cities. In this article, let’s learn more about the Mawlid 2025 date and the significance of the annual event celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Mawlid 2025 Date

Mawlid 2025 falls on Thursday, September 4, 2025, till Friday, September 5, 2025.

Mawlid Significance

Mawlid holds great importance for Muslims around the world as the day marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The term Mawlid is derived from the Arabic root word walad, meaning ‘to give birth’. Although it is a generic term for any day of birth, Mawlid usually refers to the observance of the birthday of Muhammad.

Some communities hold processions, decorate mosques and homes with lights, and recite poetry and devotional songs in praise of the Prophet. On this day, Muslims hold mahfils in which religious poetry is recited in praise of Muhammad accompanied by a feast. Other customs affiliated with Mawlid are supererogatory fasting, Islamic music and dhikr. Most denominations of Islam approve of the commemoration of Muhammad's birthday.

