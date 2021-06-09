New Delhi, June 9: Barbara Jabarica, the alleged girlfriend of Mehul Choksi who is wanted in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case in India, dismissed the claim that the fugitive businessman diamantaire was kidnapped. Speaking to news agency ANI, Barbara Jabarica said Mehul Choksi constantly attempted to make relation with her but she said she had maintained a distance. Mehul Choksi Case: Antigua And Barbuda Police Launch Probe Into the Fugitive Diamond Tycoon’s ‘Possible Abduction’.

"No one contacted me. There was no sign of abduction and I said in other interviews, for people who know Jolly Harbour area, it's impossible to kidnap anyone there, in safest place, family area," Barbara said. She admitted that she knows Choksi since last August. "Between August to April, he was always texting me but between August to April, I replied to him once a month," she said.

Barbara Jabarica Dismisses Mehul Choksi's Abduction Claim:

Choksi, who is currently in Dominica, has named Barbara and alleged Indian officers Gurmit Singh and Narindra Singh in his complaint filed with the Antigua and Barbuda Police. He said that he had gone to meet Barbara on May 23 at around 5 pm when he was abducted by 8 to 10 people claiming to be Antigua police officers.

Barbara also said Choksi had introduced himself as Raj and refuted claims that she is his girlfriend. "I would like to clarify, I made this clear in a few interviews that I was not his girlfriend and he is not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I have my own income and business. I don't need his cash or support, hotel booking, fake jewellery or anything like that," she said. Barbara believes Choksi intended to reach Cuba.

"He (Mehul Choksi) never used a word like escape. But he did ask me twice if I have ever been to Cuba. He also told me that next time we may meet in Cuba. He never explained his escaping plan but I'm certain, I don't think that Dominica was his final destination," Barbara said. "But if you ask my opinion, I can be more and more certain that Cuba could have been his final destination and somehow he wanted to stop by in Dominica maybe," she added.

Barbara Jabarica on Mehul Choksi:

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23. He was caught in Dominica three days later on May 26. A Dominican court has restrained the extradition of Choksi till further orders after hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by his lawyers.

