BARWANI, March 29: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district after a dispute over Rs 100, following which three persons were arrested, an official said on Sunday. Pati police station in-charge Ramdas Yadav said that victim Phool Singh had lent Rs 100 to Manish Solanki (23) some time ago. When Singh sought repayment, Solanki got into an argument with him on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Dhar Horror: 5-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beheaded in Front of Mother by Mentally Unstable Man in MP, Villagers Beat Accused to Death.

Manish Solanki, along with his associates Virendra Solanki (20) and Ranchhod Solanki (19), then thrashed Singh brutally, he said. "Phool Singh died due to severe injuries to his chest, private parts and other organs," Yadav said. All three accused have been arrested, he added.