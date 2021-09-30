Bengaluru, September 30: A 35-year-old Iranian citizen was arrested on Sunday for allegedly growing cannabis (ganja) using a hydroponic model. The man was arrested by a crime branch from a private villa near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The accused has been identified as Javad Rostampour Ghotb Aldin. He came to India to study in Bengaluru in 2010. The police reportedly seized Hydro ganja worth Rs one crore. Maharashtra: Farmer Seeks Permission to Cultivate Ganja on His Farm.

Aldin completed his MBA from a private college in Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru. He reportedly was scared to return to his country due to his drug addiction as it could attract the death penalty in Iran. He was living in a house in Kammanahalli. He was inclined to Lord Shiva. He started using drugs almost three years ago and even started supplying them to his friends.

According to a report published in CNN News18, Aldin had studied several books on Marijuana. He even did extensive online research on growing cannabis and ways to process it. He set a hydroponic model to grow cannabis in his during the lockdown. To process the drug, Aldin even ordered LED and other chemicals. He planted the first seed in his fish tank. Mumbai Man Arrested For Growing Ganja Using Advanced Hydroponics Technology at His Friend's House.

As per the media report, he ordered 60 seeds through the dark web from Europe. He had grown 130 plants of Hydeo ganja. The drug costs around Rs 3,000-4,000 for each gram. The police reportedly got a tip about Aldin when they arrested two youths from DJ Halli. They revealed entire details to the police. Reportedly, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Two of them were Iranians, including Aldin, who were overstaying in India.

