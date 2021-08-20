Bengaluru, August 20: A Bengaluru-based businesswoman has lodged a complaint stating that she was duped of Rs 8 lakh by cyber fraudsters after she tried to sell her kidney online. The victim Pooja (name changed), who is into apparel business, needed money to expand her business. She told police in April she had come across an online advertisement seeking kidney donors. Bengaluru Boy Injected Poisonous Substance at Birthday Party, Loses Forearm.

In her complaint, Pooja said when she called the number written on the advertisement, the person who received the call introduced herself as Dr Seema Rai. Rai offered her Rs 1 crore if her kidney matches with the receiver, according to a report by Times of India. Later, Rai demanded money on several occasions in the name of various fees. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sears His 3 Children With Iron Rod, Arrested.

Between April and August, Pooja said she had sent nearly Rs 8 lakh online. Later, Rai snapped contacts with her after which she lodged a complaint. "Rai told me they would pay me Rs 1 crore if my kidney was accepted. Later, she asked me to register my name as a donor and pay Rs 6,999 as fee. She then demanded I transfer the money in the name of various fees, including RBI guidelines fee," Pooja was quoted as saying.

"I paid around Rs 8 lakh to them from April to August in multiple transactions," the complainant added. Following the complaint, a case of cheating and cybercrime has been registered. Officers of the Central Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

