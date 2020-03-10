Bengaluru: Hotelier, Staff Assault Zomato Delivery Boy For 20 Minutes Delay in Picking Up Parcel, Fracture His Spine

Assault | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 10: A 25-year-old personnnal of Zomato was allegedly beaten by a hotelier and his staff in Bengaluru's Bellandur. He was reportedly assaulted for arriving 20 minutes late to pick up a tea parcel at a restaurant. Identified as Jagadish, the victim has suffered a hairline fracture in the spine.

According to a report published, by the Mirror Now, the incident took place on Sunday. Jagadesh was allegedly assaulted by the Flying Cup Restaurant staff with potato crates, when he arrived 20 minutes late to pick up the tea parcel. Due to the assault, Jagadish suffered a hairline fracture in the spine, following which doctors have advised him bed rest. Mumbai: Zomato Delivery Guy Stabbed to Death by Two, Accused Arrested.

Stating the reason for his delay in arrival at the Flying Cup Restaurant -- located at the Bellanduru Gate on Sarjapura Road -- Jagadish said that he spent around 20 minutes to have breakfast before collecting the parcel. As per the company’s rules, they have a 45-minute window to pick up the order and deliver it to the customer.

Despite the rules in place, the restaurant staff tharashed him fro being late to pick up the parcel. Following the attack, the victim called his friend, who arrived at the restaurant and rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Now bedridden, Jagadish is worried as how he would be able to manage the household expenses, as he is the only earing membe in the family.