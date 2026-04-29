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Bengaluru, April 29: At least seven people were killed after a compound wall of the government-run Bowring Hospital collapsed during heavy rain, hail, and a thunderstorm that lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. The death toll is likely to rise. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, representing Shivajinagar Constituency, where the tragedy occurred, confirmed on Wednesday night that seven persons have been killed in the compound wall tragedy.

“I just got the information that seven others are injured, and no one is critical. I am in shock. We are all shocked. I am going to the spot, and I will speak. Once I reach there, I will speak further. It was an old compound, and it didn't look weak. Those responsible will be brought to book,” he added. Bengaluru Wall Collapse: 2 Injured After House Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in JJ Nagar (Watch Video).

Hospital’s Compound Wall Collapses in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Visuals from the spot where a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, claiming the lives of seven people pic.twitter.com/0iF9BvNpxU — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

The office of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, confirming the news, stated that the Chief Minister visited the spot at the Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar locality of Bengaluru, where seven persons were killed.

Meanwhile, the authorities have stated that about 11 people who came under the collapsed compound wall have been rescued and are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached the Bowring hospital premises and got the information about the tragedy. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Several Injured After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Karnataka (Watch Video).

According to preliminary information from authorities, about seven people, including three children, are feared dead after being trapped under the collapsed wall. Officials from the hospital and the police are yet to issue a statement.

The compound wall, made of cement and bricks and located near the accident ward gate, collapsed during the heavy rain. Initial reports also suggest that one more person is in critical condition. Most of the victims were roadside vendors. The children were reportedly present with their elders due to the summer vacation. Two women are also among the deceased.

Further details are awaited. Police, fire department, and emergency services personnel have rushed to the spot and are carrying out debris clearance operations. Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, stated in Kanakapura town, “I will verify the details of the incident. Rains are necessary. I had come to attend an event to meet people and officials to address grievances. I will postpone the programme and return after May 4. I am going to visit the spot.”

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has rushed to the spot. The heavy rain, which lasted for nearly an hour, led to waterlogging on several arterial roads. Parked vehicles were damaged after tree branches fell on them. While residents initially welcomed the rain after over a month of intense heat, the prolonged downpour soon turned into a bother. Rainwater also entered the Banashankari Metro station, inundating the ticket counter area. As per the BBMP command and control centre, 50 trees have fallen. Please share the information with electronic media, so that people can get alerts on the existing roadblock.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).