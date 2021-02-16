Bengaluru, February 16: Over a 100 people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in an apartment in Bengaluru after they attended a party in the complex recently. As per reports, one of the patient has been shifted to the hospital while others have been quarantined at their homes. Their samples have been sent to NIMHANS laboratory to test for the new coronavirus variant. Bengaluru Hospital Reports First Case of Coronavirus Reinfection, 27-Year-Old Woman Contracts COVID-19 Again After Testing Negative.

As per reports, following a party at the SNN Lake View Apartments in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli 103 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have taken the matter into consideration. "The BBMP had put in place various measures, including isolating and quarantining those who had tested positive and we have intensified contact tracing,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad told the Indian Express. COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2 Begins in Bengaluru, BBMP Officials Vaccinated.

The apartment has been declared as a containment zone.“Most are asymptomatic and none of them so far had any travel history. We have declared a containment zone as per the protocol of the ministry of health and groceries and daily essentials are supplied to the residents in the apartment,” Prasad added.

The residents discovered the coronavirus spread after few of them got their tests done while planning a trip to Dehradun. They immediately informed the RWA about the matter, which in turn reported the BBPM and over 1000 residents of the apartment were tested for COVID-19, as per reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).