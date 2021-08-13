Bhopal, August 13: A 28-year-old man, who works as a delivery boy at an online food delivery company, has lodged a complaint alleging that three men abducted and assaulted him. The alleged incident took place in Bhopal's Shahpura on the night of August 11. Following the complaint of the victim, Harish Prajapati, police registered a case against three accused, identified as Govind, RK Mishra and Dharmendra. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Sexually Harasses His Daughter in Bhopal; Arrested.

In his complaint, Harish said he received an order from Damkheda area around 10 pm on August 10. On his way, he said, he met Govind, Mishra and Dharmendra. Govind and Mishra are his neighbours. The accused abducted him and took him to Shahpura where one of the accused attacked him with a sword on his head, the delivery boy said. Bhopal: Man Rapes Colleague on Pretext of Marriage, Booked After Complaint.

"The accused started misbehaving with him over an old rivalry and beat him up with sticks. After a while, they forcefully dragged the victim inside a car and took him to Baba Nagar in Shahpura, where the accused Govind took out a sword and attacked him on his head," Investigating Officer SI Afsar Khan was quoted by TOI as saying.

After Harish collapsed and turned unconscious, the accused fled the spot. Ganesh, who is one of Harish's friends, came to know about the incident and informed the police. Subsequently, cops reached the spot and sent Harish to a hospital. Police learned that Harish's brother was assaulted by the three accused around three months back.

Harish had lodged a complaint after his brother was beaten up. Police suspect the accused attacked Harish over the same incident. Acting on Harish's latest complaint, cops registered a case of murder against Govind, Mishra and Dharmendra. All accused are absconding.

