Bhopal, August 1: In a shocking incident, a girl was sexually harassed by her father in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. The incident took place at the Kotwali area of the district. The accused also tried o rape her daughter. A complaint has been registered at Kotwali police station on Friday, i.e. July 30. The girl is a class 12 student. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Nine-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Khurja.

The police have arrested the accused after the complaint was lodged. According to a report published in The Times of India, the incident took place on June 15 when the girl was sleeping in her room. She told police that her father allegedly tried to rape her. However, she raised the alarm, and her mother asked to sleep with her sister in another room.

The accused used to live in a city in Gujarat for business purposes. He returned home after his wife was reportedly diagnosed with an infection in her legs and became bedridden. The girl lived with her mother and two younger sisters in Bhopal’s Kotwali area. Initially, the girl remained quiet as she was afraid that her father would harm her sisters. Later she decided to lodge a complaint against her father. Kerala: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping And Impregnating His Minor Daughter in Kollam; Case Registered Under POCSO.

The accused have been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have started an investigation into the case.

Last year, a similar case surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, when a man allegedly raped his 18-year-old daughter twice during the coronavirus lockdown. The girl also alleged that her mother helped him in raping her twice within 16 days during the shutdown. However, the girl’s parents denied all the allegations levelled by her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).