Bhopal Weather Forecast: Light Drizzle & 37°C High on June 3, 2026

Bhopal residents can anticipate a day of warm temperatures with the possibility of light drizzle on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high of 37°C and a low of 27°C, with a significant 64% chance of rain throughout the day. Recent weather patterns have seen pre-monsoon clouds bringing some relief from intense heat, and this trend is expected to continue with intermittent wet spells.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 37°C Low 27°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 64% Max Wind 12 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Bhopal — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 03:00 27°C Clear sky 5% 10 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 11% 9 km/h 09:00 33°C Clear sky 11% 10 km/h 12:00 36°C Overcast 36% 12 km/h 15:00 37°C Overcast 63% 10 km/h 18:00 35°C Light drizzle 46% 7 km/h 21:00 31°C Mainly clear 11% 6 km/h

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with clear skies in the early morning hours, with temperatures around 28°C, gradually climbing as the sun rises. By mid-morning, around 9 AM, temperatures will reach 33°C. The conditions are expected to become more overcast from midday onwards, with the chance of rain increasing substantially. By 3 PM, the temperature will peak at 37°C, coinciding with the highest probability of precipitation, potentially around 63%. The afternoon may bring light drizzle, particularly around 6 PM, as temperatures begin to recede slightly to 35°C.

Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively low, hovering around 10-12 km/h during the warmer parts of the day and decreasing in the evening. While the chance of significant rainfall is moderate, the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel more intense. Overnight, conditions are predicted to clear up again, with temperatures dropping to a comfortable 27°C, though a slight chance of rain may persist.

For those planning their day in Bhopal tomorrow, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat due to the likelihood of light drizzle, especially in the afternoon. Staying hydrated will be crucial, even with the possibility of rain, as the high temperatures could still pose a risk of heat discomfort. Commuters might experience minor delays if the drizzle intensifies. The evening is expected to be more pleasant as temperatures drop and skies clear, offering a respite from the day's warmth.

Looking ahead, recent weather reports indicate a possibility of thunderstorms across Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, suggesting that the current pattern of intermittent rain and fluctuating temperatures is likely to persist. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest Bhopal weather forecast as conditions can change rapidly. This forecast provides a crucial update for Bhopal weather today and the upcoming forecast for Bhopal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).