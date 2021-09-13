Patna, September 13: In a shocking incident, two people lost their lives while three other were seriously injured in firing and clashes over a land dispute at Bela Prasadi village of Purnia district in Bihar. One of the deceased, identified as Mohammed Jahangir, was allegedly shot by the members of rival group and died during the treatment. In the resultant clashes, four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. One of them, identified as Mohammed Mursalin died, while other three are undergoing treatment. The police is on a look out for the accused.

Reports inform that Mohammed Irshad and Mohammed Mursalin had a long unsettled dispute related to land in the village. Despite several attempts by the panchayats the matter remained unresolved. This lead to the firing, and the clashes between group that broke out claimed two lives and left three others injured, who are being treated at Purnia Government Medical College and Hospital. The police rushed to the spot of the incident and have recovered a country made pistol and used cartridges from the site, reported Hindustan Times. Bihar Shocker: Man Tonsured, Paraded Half-Naked by Mob Over Alleged Phone Theft in Nawada.

Rupauli SHO Manoj Kumar told Hindustan Times "The incident is related to a dispute between Mohammed Irshad and Mohammed Mursalin over one bigha land in the village. Both the sides had called village panchayats several times to sort out their dispute but that hadn’t helped." Even the Rupauli police CO made an attempt to resolve the issue recently, however it didn't help either. So they were advised to move to the court. Bihar Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Three in Khagaria.

“A manhunt has been launched to arrest Mohammed Kaushar, brother-in-law of Mursalin, who allegedly shot Jahangir in his chest, leading to his death in the hospital during treatment,” Kumar said, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The police has launched an investigation to locate and track down the accused in connection to this case. They are also conducting raids to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).