Patna, October 19: Courting controversy, a BJP MLA in Bihar said Muslims do not worship the Hindu goddess of wealth, and still they are millionaires and billionaires, and the US is a superpower though people don't worship Lord Hanuman.

"Maa Saraswati is a goddess of education but Muslims do not worship her. Are they not scholars? Similarly, they do not worship Maa Lakshmi who is a goddess of wealth and money, are they not wealthy? Hanuman Ji is a god of power but he is not worshipped in America, still it is a superpower in the world," Lalan Paswan, the BJP MLA from Pipaiti assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district, said. Video: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali Misbehaves, Assaults Woman Who Approaches Him With Her Grievance.

Watch: Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan Says ‘People Rich Without Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi’

"मुसलमान लक्ष्मी की पूजा नहीं करते, तो क्या वे अमीर नहीं होते" "मुसलमान सरस्वती को नहीं पूजते, तो क्या मुसलमान शिक्षित नहीं होते" - BJP MLA Lalan Paswan from Bhagalpur,Bihar pic.twitter.com/y37cOoUrPD — Amreek (@AmreekInd) October 19, 2022

"The entire thing is related to religious belief. If you believe, it is a goddess and if not, then it is just a statue of stone," he said. "It's up to us to have belief in god and goddess. We have to think scientifically on the basis of rationality to reach a logical conclusion," Paswan said.

