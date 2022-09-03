In a shocking incident, a video of Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali misbehaving and assaulting a woman has gone viral on social media. Surprisingly, the incident took place when the woman approached the BJP MLA with her grievance. In the 1-minute 32-second video clip, BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali can be seen speaking rudely to the woman as she approached with her problems. As the video moves further, Limbavali is seen misbehaving and assaulting the woman as onlookers watch. In the same video, the BJP MLA can also be seen threatening the woman with police action.

Watch Video:

Here's how Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali misbehaves and assaults a woman when she approached him with her grivence. In the same video he threatens her with police action. Kudos to the lady! Will News Agency & National media cover this, Or ignore it because he's from BJP? pic.twitter.com/jqHaH8qvDN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 3, 2022

