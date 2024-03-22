Patna, March 22: One person was killed and nine others injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Supaul district collapsed on Friday. Kaushal Kumar, the District Magistrate of Supaul, confirmed the development. He said that the injured persons were admitted to a Sadar hospital and rescue operations were underway at the crash spot.

Sources said that around 40 labourers were present at the place when a section of the bridge collapsed around 7.30 a.m. The 10.2 km-long bridge was being built over the Kosi River to connect Madhubani and Supaul districts. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Supaul, Video Surfaces.

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Supaul

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

#Bihar: Search and rescue operation underway in Bakaur, #Supaul district where portion of under construction bridge over #Koshi river collapsed. Video: Ravi Shankar Choudhary pic.twitter.com/lcJf7QK5S6 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 22, 2024

#Bihar | One person has died and nine injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s #Supaul. The incident took place when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi River collapsed on Friday morning. The injured were rushed to a hospital for… pic.twitter.com/vA0pwhMMV5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 22, 2024

It is a project of the National Highway Authority of India which has given the charge for construction to two companies, Gammon India and TransRail Lighting Ltd. The total cost of the project is Rs 998 crore.

